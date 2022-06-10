Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BBGI opened at $1.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $3.39.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. Beasley Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $55.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 30,146 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 191,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 742.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 82,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

