Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ BBGI opened at $1.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $3.39.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. Beasley Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $55.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Beasley Broadcast Group (Get Rating)
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.