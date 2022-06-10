Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €58.00 ($62.37) price target on Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BC8. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($76.34) target price on Bechtle in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($67.74) target price on Bechtle in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($64.52) target price on Bechtle in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($69.89) target price on Bechtle in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($56.99) price target on Bechtle in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of BC8 stock opened at €41.21 ($44.31) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €43.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is €50.30. Bechtle has a one year low of €38.04 ($40.90) and a one year high of €69.56 ($74.80). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion and a PE ratio of 21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

