Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,516.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLWYF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bellway from GBX 3,421 ($42.87) to GBX 3,289 ($41.22) in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bellway from GBX 4,380 ($54.89) to GBX 3,390 ($42.48) in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Bellway from GBX 3,885 ($48.68) to GBX 3,870 ($48.50) in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Bellway alerts:

OTCMKTS BLWYF remained flat at $$34.21 on Thursday. Bellway has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.70.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.