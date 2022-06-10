Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 10,779 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

SCHP traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.38. The stock had a trading volume of 82,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,623,707. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $57.26 and a 52 week high of $64.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.71.

