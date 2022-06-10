Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.7% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rench Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,182,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,850,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.77.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total value of $117,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 565,319 shares of company stock valued at $61,997,191. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $69.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,228.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,001. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,403.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,648.38.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

