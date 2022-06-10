Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,001 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,044,000 after buying an additional 171,744 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,024,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,453,000 after acquiring an additional 84,577 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,012,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,976,000 after acquiring an additional 128,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,037,000 after purchasing an additional 478,324 shares in the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,368,630. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $160.68 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.98.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.