Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $5.91 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,918 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.35. The stock had a trading volume of 138,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,880,737. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.61. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

