Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,383 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $10.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $391.37. 440,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,637,487. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $420.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.32. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.17 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

