Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,009 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,238,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 442,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,837,000 after buying an additional 106,485 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 46,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,378,697. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.18. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.99 and a 1 year high of $118.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.