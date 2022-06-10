Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) a €324.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($348.39) price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MUV2 has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €330.00 ($354.84) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €238.00 ($255.91) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €270.00 ($290.32) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €330.00 ($354.84) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €260.00 ($279.57) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of MUV2 stock opened at €225.20 ($242.15) on Tuesday. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12 month low of €166.59 ($179.13) and a 12 month high of €198.95 ($213.92). The business’s 50 day moving average is €230.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is €246.25.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

