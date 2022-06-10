Berenberg Bank Trims Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Target Price to €1.10

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from €3.10 ($3.33) to €1.10 ($1.18) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AFLYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on Air France-KLM from €4.60 ($4.95) to €4.00 ($4.30) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Air France-KLM from €2.02 ($2.17) to €1.70 ($1.83) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Air France-KLM from €4.20 ($4.52) to €4.40 ($4.73) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air France-KLM has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.05.

OTCMKTS AFLYY opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.34.

Air France-KLM ( OTCMKTS:AFLYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

