Best Buy’s (BBY) Sell Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $82.00 price target on the technology retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $96.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BBY. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.88.

Best Buy stock opened at $74.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.24 and its 200 day moving average is $96.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $69.07 and a 52-week high of $141.97.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $421,896.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $230,908.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,522 shares of company stock valued at $8,183,822 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

