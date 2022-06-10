Big Tree Group (CNSX:BIGG) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Big Tree Group (CNSX:BIGG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research restated a buy rating and issued a $1.51 price target on shares of Big Tree Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Big Tree Group alerts:

About Big Tree Group (Get Rating)

BIGG Digital Assets Inc operates in the digital assets and blockchain technology industry. It operates through two segments, Blockchain Technology Development and Digital Currency Sales Brokerage. The company develops QLUE, a blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine that enables law enforcement, RegTech, regulators, and government agencies to visually track, trace, and monitor digital currencies transactions at a forensic level; and BitRank Verified that offers a risk score for digital currencies that enables RegTech, banks, ATMs, exchanges, and retailers to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements.

Further Reading

