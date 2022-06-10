Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.06

Shares of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.06 and traded as low as $3.62. Biomerica shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 8,938 shares trading hands.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biomerica in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Biomerica alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $48.19 million, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05.

Biomerica ( NASDAQ:BMRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biomerica during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 6.1% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 67,268 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Biomerica during the first quarter valued at $268,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Biomerica during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. 19.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biomerica Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.