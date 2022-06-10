BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

BVXV opened at $1.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.51. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). Research analysts anticipate that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVXV. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

