BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Major Shareholder Acquires $14,790.00 in Stock

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Dale Broadrick bought 3,000 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $14,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,577.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Dale Broadrick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 8th, Dale Broadrick acquired 2,400 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $10,392.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Dale Broadrick acquired 1,000 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,690.00.

On Thursday, May 26th, Dale Broadrick bought 4,950 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.51 per share, with a total value of $17,374.50.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Dale Broadrick bought 46,000 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $262,660.00.

On Thursday, March 31st, Dale Broadrick bought 10,700 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $50,504.00.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Dale Broadrick acquired 5,000 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $25,600.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Dale Broadrick acquired 10,000 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Dale Broadrick acquired 11,875 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00.

BRTX opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.52. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioRestorative Therapies stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:BRTX Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.63% of BioRestorative Therapies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 16.52% of the company’s stock.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

