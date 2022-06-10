Biswap (BSW) Market Cap Tops $107.36 Million

Biswap (BSW) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 10th. Biswap has a total market capitalization of $107.36 million and $18.61 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Biswap coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Biswap has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.93 or 0.00341987 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 439.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00028274 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.89 or 0.00433320 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Biswap Coin Profile

Biswap’s total supply is 257,904,694 coins and its circulating supply is 220,490,009 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX

Biswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Biswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Biswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

