Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Down 19.5% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $6.69 million and $486.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $1.40 or 0.00004691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.63 or 0.00304249 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00071944 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00063126 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.