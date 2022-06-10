BitGreen Market Cap Achieves $751,382.81 (BITG)

BitGreen (BITG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. In the last week, BitGreen has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. BitGreen has a total market cap of $751,382.81 and $8,573.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitGreen coin can now be bought for about $0.0629 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00077154 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00016600 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00015712 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000279 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00038679 BTC.

About BitGreen

BitGreen (CRYPTO:BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

