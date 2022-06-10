Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Receives $80.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.20.

BKI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Black Knight alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Black Knight by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $67.25 on Tuesday. Black Knight has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $84.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.98 and its 200 day moving average is $68.93.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $387.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.31 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Knight will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

About Black Knight (Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.