BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (BERI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 16th

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LON:BERI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust stock opened at GBX 142 ($1.78) on Friday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 85 ($1.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 151 ($1.89). The firm has a market cap of £183.95 million and a PE ratio of 5.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 134.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 119.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and energy sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.