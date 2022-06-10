BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 1.3% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $43,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $659.85 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $582.58 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $99.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $663.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $767.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $869.47.

About BlackRock (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.