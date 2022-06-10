Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Trading Down 9.6%

Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) traded down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.61 and last traded at $15.72. 33,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 983,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.39.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Blink Charging from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

The firm has a market cap of $669.31 million, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 3.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84.

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 28.84% and a negative net margin of 220.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 345.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Blink Charging by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 456,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,109,000 after buying an additional 258,986 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,346,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 52,780.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,184,000 after purchasing an additional 197,925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,469,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,475,000 after purchasing an additional 118,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 567.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 138,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 117,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

