Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Star Foods Corp. is an integrated ESG seafood company which processes, packages and sells seafood products. Blue Star Foods Corp. is based in Miami, Florida. “

Get Blue Star Foods alerts:

Shares of BSFC opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97. Blue Star Foods has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

Blue Star Foods ( OTCMKTS:BSFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 million. Blue Star Foods had a negative net margin of 24.83% and a negative return on equity of 43.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Blue Star Foods will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Star Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $1,926,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Star Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Star Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blue Star Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Star Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Blue Star Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized various crab meats sourced primarily from Southeast Asia; and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Pacifika, Oceanica, Crab & Go Premium Seafood, Lubkin, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, and Little Cedar Falls brands.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blue Star Foods (BSFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.