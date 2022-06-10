Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Blue Star Foods Corp. is an integrated ESG seafood company which processes, packages and sells seafood products. Blue Star Foods Corp. is based in Miami, Florida. “
Shares of BSFC opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97. Blue Star Foods has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $8.00.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Star Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $1,926,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Star Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Star Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blue Star Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Star Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Blue Star Foods Company Profile
Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized various crab meats sourced primarily from Southeast Asia; and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Pacifika, Oceanica, Crab & Go Premium Seafood, Lubkin, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, and Little Cedar Falls brands.
