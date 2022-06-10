Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) versus Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) and Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bluejay Diagnostics and Beyond Air, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluejay Diagnostics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Beyond Air 0 0 4 0 3.00

Bluejay Diagnostics presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 513.50%. Beyond Air has a consensus price target of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 170.87%. Given Bluejay Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bluejay Diagnostics is more favorable than Beyond Air.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.4% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of Beyond Air shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.3% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Beyond Air shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bluejay Diagnostics and Beyond Air’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluejay Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Beyond Air N/A -58.09% -47.73%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bluejay Diagnostics and Beyond Air’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluejay Diagnostics N/A N/A -$3.49 million N/A N/A Beyond Air $870,000.00 193.04 -$22.88 million ($1.20) -4.69

Bluejay Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beyond Air.

Summary

Bluejay Diagnostics beats Beyond Air on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bluejay Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc., a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components. The company also offers ALLEREYE diagnostic test, a POC device for the diagnosis of allergic conjunctivitis. In addition, it develops biomarkers for detection of other diseases such as hsTNT/I for myocardial injury and NT-proBNP for cardiac heart failure. It has a license and supply agreement with Toray Industries, Inc. for making and distributing the protein detection chips. Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

Beyond Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beyond Air, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors. It operates in Israel, Ireland, Australia, and the European Union. The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc. in June 2019. Beyond Air, Inc. is based in Garden City, New York.

