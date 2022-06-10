Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Gap Down to $58.77

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $58.77, but opened at $54.50. Blueprint Medicines shares last traded at $51.76, with a volume of 14,693 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BPMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.92.

The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.11.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.01. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 293.97% and a negative return on equity of 35.24%. The firm had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.72) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $114,022.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,215.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $133,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,127 shares of company stock valued at $597,712 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,098,000 after acquiring an additional 473,445 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 337.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 281,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,894,000 after purchasing an additional 216,778 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

