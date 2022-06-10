BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZBK) Stock Price Down 2%

BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZBK – Get Rating) shares were down 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$29.90 and last traded at C$29.90. Approximately 20,780 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 24,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.52.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.25.
About BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZBK)
See Also
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.