BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares (LON:BMPI) Plans Dividend of GBX 2

BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares (LON:BMPI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares’s previous dividend of $1.55. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares stock opened at GBX 132.19 ($1.66) on Friday. BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares has a 52-week low of GBX 125 ($1.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 150 ($1.88). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 133.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 138.26.
