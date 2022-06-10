BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares (LON:BMPI) Plans Dividend of GBX 2

BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares (LON:BMPI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares’s previous dividend of $1.55. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares stock opened at GBX 132.19 ($1.66) on Friday. BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares has a 52-week low of GBX 125 ($1.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 150 ($1.88). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 133.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 138.26.

BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

