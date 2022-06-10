BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 141 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,577,008,000 after buying an additional 340,733 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $754,814,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Alphabet by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,029,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,074,234,000 after purchasing an additional 184,833 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 843,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,083,000 after purchasing an additional 178,690 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $74.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,223.82. 28,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,001. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,044.16 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,403.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,648.38.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 565,319 shares of company stock valued at $61,997,191 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

