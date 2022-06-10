BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 39,012 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 5.5% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $80,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

VTV stock traded down $2.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.06. 44,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,737,928. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.80. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $133.51 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

