BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.1% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $82.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,214.66. The company had a trading volume of 34,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,551. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,395.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,642.33.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,310.24.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,324 shares of company stock valued at $21,778,481 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

