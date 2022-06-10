BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,699 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.16. The company had a trading volume of 23,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,837,353. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.53 and a 200 day moving average of $57.80. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $50.49 and a one year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

