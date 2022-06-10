BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HEFA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 20,380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $33.26. 239,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.09. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $30.88.

