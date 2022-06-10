BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $7.95 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,353 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JSF Financial LLC grew its position in Intuit by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Intuit by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its position in Intuit by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in Intuit by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $558.84.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $18.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $381.92. The stock had a trading volume of 23,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,120. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $424.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $509.77. The company has a market capitalization of $107.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 30.84%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

