BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,607 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.7% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 462.3% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $50.43. The company had a trading volume of 239,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,323,141. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.41. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $48.08 and a 12 month high of $67.54.

