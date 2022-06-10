BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Raises Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,843 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.48.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE UNP traded down $5.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $132.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

