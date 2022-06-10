Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.05

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.06, with a volume of 2656443 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.11.

BBD.B has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. CIBC raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$1.70 to C$1.80 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$2.00 to C$2.35 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.20 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.43.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.50.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.