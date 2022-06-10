BOOM (BOOM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.65 Million

BOOM (BOOM) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 10th. During the last week, BOOM has traded 0% higher against the dollar. BOOM has a market cap of $2.65 million and $76,204.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BOOM

BOOM (CRYPTO:BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 966,998,515 coins and its circulating supply is 777,967,783 coins. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

