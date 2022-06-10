Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.78 billion-$9.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.01 billion.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded down $1.23 on Friday, hitting $84.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.85. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $91.46.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.20% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $1,873,594.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,925 shares of company stock worth $10,666,411. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAH. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

