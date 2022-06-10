Bouygues (EPA:EN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.56

Bouygues SA (EPA:EN – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €31.56 ($33.94) and traded as high as €32.09 ($34.51). Bouygues shares last traded at €31.81 ($34.20), with a volume of 642,265 shares traded.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €31.65 and a 200-day moving average price of €31.57.
Bouygues Company Profile (EPA:EN)
Further Reading
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.