Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $127.84

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$127.84 and last traded at C$131.97, with a volume of 8501 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$132.36.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BYD. CIBC lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$185.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$264.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$201.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$153.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$171.98. The company has a market cap of C$2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.27.

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$705.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$664.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 4.9849895 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.54%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

