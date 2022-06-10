Brick & Kyle Associates Buys New Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Brick & Kyle Associates bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,028,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,460,000 after buying an additional 1,112,612 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,782,000 after buying an additional 166,803 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,185.0% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,519,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after buying an additional 8,384,412 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,859,000 after buying an additional 651,343 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,878,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,493,000 after buying an additional 267,404 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $74.95. The company had a trading volume of 51,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,536. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $73.22 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.67 and a 200-day moving average of $78.26.

