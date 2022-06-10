Brick & Kyle Associates Purchases 995 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Brick & Kyle Associates increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 2.4% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $4.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.47. The company had a trading volume of 31,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,684. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $127.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.74 and its 200 day moving average is $195.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.93.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

