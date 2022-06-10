Brick & Kyle Associates Raises Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Brick & Kyle Associates grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 3.8% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

NASDAQ AMD traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.98. 1,575,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,874,128. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.96 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $153.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.78.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.