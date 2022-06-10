Brick & Kyle Associates Raises Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Brick & Kyle Associates grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Prudential Financial makes up approximately 1.7% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 24.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,174,000 after acquiring an additional 597,615 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $28,221,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 339,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,790,000 after purchasing an additional 208,513 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,340,000 after purchasing an additional 203,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 465,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,370,000 after purchasing an additional 183,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.21.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.63. The stock had a trading volume of 62,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,229. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.16 and its 200 day moving average is $110.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.49. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.51 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.