Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brickell Biotech’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.11 million and the lowest is $110,000.00. Brickell Biotech posted sales of $150,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,306.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brickell Biotech will report full year sales of $3.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $480,000.00 to $5.46 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.69 million, with estimates ranging from $4.98 million to $6.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brickell Biotech.

Get Brickell Biotech alerts:

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 191.55% and a negative net margin of 8,325.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBI. William Blair began coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brickell Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Brickell Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 69.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25,985 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 142.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 44,248 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brickell Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 277.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 66,200 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brickell Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.16. 151,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,489. Brickell Biotech has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.14.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brickell Biotech (BBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brickell Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickell Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.