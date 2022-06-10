BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Trading Down 7.3%

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.93 and last traded at $6.94. 7,605 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,993,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BBIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $977.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.21.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 million. The firm’s revenue was up 266.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Dachille purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $81,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 56,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 71,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

