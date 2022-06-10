Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.42-$3.42 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.42 billion-$31.42 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bridgestone from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgestone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Bridgestone alerts:

BRDCY stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.50. 192,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,148. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.25. Bridgestone has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $24.90.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgestone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgestone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.