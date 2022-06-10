Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Trading Up 0.3%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Rating) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.80 and last traded at $25.62. Approximately 26,562 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 35,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

