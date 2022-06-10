BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightSpire Capital Inc. is a commercial real estate credit REIT. It focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio consisting primarily of CRE debt investments and net leased properties predominantly in the United States. BrightSpire Capital Inc., formerly known as Colony Credit Real Estate Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.17.

Shares of NYSE BRSP opened at $8.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 1.64. BrightSpire Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). BrightSpire Capital had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 506.70%.

In related news, insider David A. Palame acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 311,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,284.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Mazzei acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $402,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 950,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,641,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

